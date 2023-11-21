Steelers fans react to Matt Canada’s firing

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to Matt Canada, Steeler nation has spoken again, and again, and again. From chants at games, to signs on national TV broadcasts, fans have called on the organization to “Fire Canada.”

Wednesday, fans finally got their wish, Canada was ousted as offensive coordinator.

“I think it’s about time,” said fan Joseph Joiner from Penn Hills.

“It had to happen. I’m glad it happened finally. Unfortunately, the guy lost his job, but Steeler Nation is happy,” said Chris Balouris, from McCandless.

“I think we all woke up with big smiles on our faces. It was like Christmas Day, that feeling, sort of,” added Chris’ wife, Kathy.

Over the last two years, Tim Piett, the manager of Yinzers in the Burgh in the Strip District, has heard of fans call for Canada’s job.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time, our customers have been waiting for a long time. I’m surprised we’re not having a parade today,” Piett said.

With Canada no longer able to take the blame, will Kenny Pickett be able to better prove himself as the franchise quarterback?

Fans are hopeful.

“I think they put the handcuffs on Ken, I really do, so hopefully he’ll come through. He was never like this in the past, so there’s no reason why he’s like that now. Must be the system,” said Gary Dilts, from Indiana, PA.

