Mon Incline out of service ‘until further notice’

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is out of service, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

PRT announced that the incline is out of service “until further notice” on X, formerly Twitter.

PRT said they’re working to resolve the issue but didn’t initially say what’s causing the closure.

There are bus shuttles running between Carson Street and Grandview Avenue.

Channel 11 reached out to PRT for more information but has not yet heard back.

