Kenny Pickett making one Skill Look Easy in Second Year

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is heading into the all-critical second season for NFL quarterbacks. However, there is one thing that can not be accounted for on the football field. It is his connection with Steelers teammates throughout the locker room. Specifically, it is more about how communication works between the quarterback and his teammates.

If there has been one area of clear growth from Pickett so far in his second season, his communication would have to be that area. Veteran players seem to be impressed with how Pickett articulates his thoughts and reasoning in every play. He sets clear expectations with his team and works as a leader.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group