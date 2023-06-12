Local

2 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

Two men died in a motorcycle crash in Butler County Sunday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 38 near N. Wayne Street in Eau Claire Borough.

State police say Zachary McGregor, 32, of West Sunbury, and Caleb Kiely, 31, of Petrolia, were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they lost control, causing the motorcycle to go on its side, striking a Dodge Ram truck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating.

