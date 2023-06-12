Local

Man dead after vehicle hits motorcycle, flees the scene

By WPXI.com News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Unity Trestle Road, just outside of Franco’s Pizza, at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

When police and medics arrived they found the man who had been riding the motorcycle in critical condition. That man later died in the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the motorcyclist was 66-year-old James W. Baker from Pittsburgh.

The front bumper of the vehicle could be seen on the ground near the motorcycle.

Allegheny County Police believe the driver of a white Lincoln sedan hit the motorcycle and fled the scene. Detectives later found the sedan but said it was unoccupied.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the driver is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

