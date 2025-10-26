Kennywood Park to remain open during isolated power outage

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park experienced a power outage on Saturday.

Officials posted on social media around 8:30 p.m. that the park was experiencing an isolated power outage.

The outage was limited to the parking lot and main gate, and operations inside the park were not affected, officials say.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our valued guests,” the post reads.

Unused tickets for Saturday will be valid on any other 2025 operating day, officials say.

