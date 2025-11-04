Kennywood’s Holiday Lights returning with new attractions

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park’s Holiday Lights event is set to dazzle visitors starting Nov. 14, with new attractions like Gingerbread Junction and an immersive Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer experience.

The event, which runs through Jan. 4, features Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree and over three million lights, offering a festive experience for families and holiday enthusiasts.

“Holiday Lights is one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished traditions, and this year we’re making it shine brighter than ever,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager.

Visitors can enjoy new attractions such as the Santa Experience at Celebration Station, the Gingerbread Express ride and a light show synchronized to holiday music at Gingerbread Junction.

The event also includes the Jingle Bell Jamboree dance party and the Holiday Reflections Light Show around the Lagoon, along with expanded festive food offerings like red velvet waffle cones and s’mores lattes.

Tickets are currently on sale for $19.99, offering a 60% discount off the Main Gate price for a limited time, valid any day through Jan. 4.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group