Kids from local youth organization play arcade games with Pittsburgh Steelers players

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A local youth organization spent Friday night playing arcade games with a few NFL stars.

Kids from Amachi Pittsburgh joined Trey Sermon, Jalen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell at Dave and Busters in Homestead, hanging out and playing arcade games.

Amachi Pittsburgh helps and mentors kids impacted by incarceration.

“We want to be able to offer children a way to see the world differently, to get out of their everyday and to see that they can be around cool individuals like Trey and just get a good time to come out here and hang out,” Amachi Pittsburgh Chief of Staff Joan Baucum-Robinson said.

