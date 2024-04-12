Kona Ice to give out free treats on Tax Day

Kona Ice will host its annual National “Chill Out” Day to provide relief from tax season. The shaved ice truck will be stationed at ConnectiveRx in Pittsburgh, offering complimentary cups of shaved ice on Monday, April 15.

Each Kona truck participates in community fundraisers, donating a portion of their earnings back to local schools and organizations. Kona Ice has contributed over $180 million back to the communities it serves.

The truck will be at ConnectiveRx, 6000 Park Lane Drive in North Fayette Township, from noon to 2 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group