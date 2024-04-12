Local

Kona Ice to give out free treats on Tax Day

By WPXI.com News Staff

Kona Ice Events Kona Ice will host its annual National “Chill Out” Day to provide relief from tax season. (Kona Ice/Kona Ice)

Kona Ice will host its annual National “Chill Out” Day to provide relief from tax season. The shaved ice truck will be stationed at ConnectiveRx in Pittsburgh, offering complimentary cups of shaved ice on Monday, April 15.

Each Kona truck participates in community fundraisers, donating a portion of their earnings back to local schools and organizations. Kona Ice has contributed over $180 million back to the communities it serves.

The truck will be at ConnectiveRx, 6000 Park Lane Drive in North Fayette Township, from noon to 2 p.m.

