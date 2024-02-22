La Roche selects new president, 2nd lay person to serve in role in university’s history

Dr. Christina Clark, former provost at Marywood University in Scranton, has been named the eighth president of La Roche University. She is the second lay president in La Roche’s 61-year history.

“What set Dr. Christina Clark apart as a candidate was her belief that the skills, cognitive capacities and values developed in a La Roche education are critical for thriving and solving complex problems in a rapidly changing world and workforce,” said Dione Graswick, chair of La Roche’s Board of Trustees. “She understands our challenges and is excited by the opportunities ahead. I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Clark to her new home in Pittsburgh as the eighth president of La Roche University.”

Clark will take office July 1 from Provost Dr. Howard Ishiyama, who served as interim president since Sister Candace Introcaso died on May 22, 2023. Introcaso served as the university’s seventh president for nearly two decades.

“Upon meeting Dr. Clark, one immediately appreciates her skills as an accomplished academician, and I am encouraged that as a woman of faith, she will advance the Catholic mission of La Roche University with and for the students, faculty, staff, alumni, board of trustees and benefactors of La Roche,” said Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik.

Trustees unanimously selected Clark after a six-month search process led by a committee.

Founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1963, La Roche is a private liberal arts university in the North Hills.

