Lawrenceville couple claims PWSA billed them incorrectly

PITTSBURGH — A Lawrenceville couple has spent months trying to resolve a billing issue with their water company. Numerous accounts were somehow connected to their home address.

They reached out to Channel 11 for help, frustrated that after calling Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority numerous times, the problem had not been fixed. Channel 11′s Jatara McGee reached out to PWSA with questions and within hours, the company is responding and addressing the issue.

On Channel 11 at 6 p.m., hear from one of the homeowners and see the company’s response that could impact other customers in the future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group