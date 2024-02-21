Lawrenceville restaurant ordered to close amidst sewer line repair

PITTSBURGH — The Industry Public House in Lawrenceville has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

Inspectors with the health department went to the restaurant on Monday after an employee contacted them about a strong smell of sewage and other unsettling conditions in the restaurant’s basement. The restaurant voluntarily closed after that inspection, where officials found exposed sewage in a hole on the floor in a storage area off of the beer cooler. The violation was labeled as medium risk.

Inspectors returned again on Wednesday. That’s when the health department placed a “closure/imminent hazard” placard on the business.

An inspection report sent to Channel 11 indicates the restaurant has two high-risk violations, one of which is food source/condition.

The report says the restaurant is in the process of repairing the sewer line, and some food is stored in areas where plumbers are working, which could lead to contamination.

The wastewater disposal violation remains at a medium risk violation. Under this section, the report notes the restaurant does not have a functioning sewer line. Sewage was on the floor while inspectors were there and plumbers were pumping sewage out of the affected area.

The report also notes an administrative violation, alleging the facility failed to report an imminent hazard regarding the sewage backup in the food facility.

