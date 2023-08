BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Lana Del Rey is coming to the Pittsburgh area on the second leg of her tour.

She’s coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Oct. 3 as part of her 10-stop tour.

Tickets for the entire tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Live Nation warns tickets are expected to sell fast.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group