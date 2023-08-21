12-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a vehicle in Bellevue.

The crash happened on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.

Police said the girl ran into the roadway between two parked cars and the driver did not have enough time to stop. The driver remained on the scene during the investigation.

The girl was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital but was alert and responsive when police initially arrived.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

