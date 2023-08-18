BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Someone hit big on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Washington County!

A $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was sold at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows on Racetrack Road.

The casino will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Five Million Fabulous Fortune is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.

