Lane configuration shifting on Meadow Street Bridge due to load limits

PITTSBURGH — Lanes are being shifted on a bridge that connects two Pittsburgh neighborhoods after inspectors uncovered load limits.

The load limits on one side of the Meadow Street Bridge, which connects Highland Park and Larimer over Negley Run Boulevard, were identified during a routine inspection. The city’s Bridge Dashboard indicates nearly 3,500 drivers cross the bridge each day.

To minimize impact while the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure works on a repair plan, lanes are being shifted to one side while maintaining two lanes of traffic and sidewalk access.

Crews are installing jersey barriers to establish the new lane configuration on Monday. The lane configuration will likely remain in place for several months while the repair plan is finalized and implemented.

City officials say the load limit discovery is the direct result of an improved inspection analysis process established after the Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.

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