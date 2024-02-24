Local

Lane restriction on inbound Boulevard of the Allies starts Monday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Construction cone (WHBQ)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An estimated month-long lane restriction on a busy Pittsburgh roadway starts on Monday, weather permitting.

There will be a single-lane restriction on the inbound side of Boulevard of the Allies between Seneca Street and Marion Street on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until late March, PennDOT announced. The restriction will be “as needed.”

The purpose of the lane closure is so crews can install a water line.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New dad attacked officers on West Penn Hospital delivery floor hours after birth of baby, police say
  • Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend
  • 11 Investigates the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan
  • VIDEO: North Fayette Township warns against computer scams after 2 people fall victim
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read