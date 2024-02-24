Lane restriction on inbound Boulevard of the Allies starts Monday

PITTSBURGH — An estimated month-long lane restriction on a busy Pittsburgh roadway starts on Monday, weather permitting.

There will be a single-lane restriction on the inbound side of Boulevard of the Allies between Seneca Street and Marion Street on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until late March, PennDOT announced. The restriction will be “as needed.”

The purpose of the lane closure is so crews can install a water line.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group