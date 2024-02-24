11 Investigates the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been 39 years since 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan vanished after getting off a school bus in rural Butler County.

Her mysterious disappearance has been the subject of intense local and national coverage for nearly four decades.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has covered the case for 30 years now, even traveling to Michigan to track down a lead.

On 11 at 11, why her mother isn’t giving up hope of getting answers after 39 years.

