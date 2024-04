PITTSBURGH — A lane restriction is planned for the Fort Duquesne Bridge on Saturday morning.

Drivers should expect a single-lane restriction on the bridge’s southbound side or lower deck.

The restriction will last from 6 a.m. to noon.

Crew will be conducting inspection work on the underside of the upper bridge deck.

