At least 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a large crash on the Birmingham Bridge.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the bridge at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple cars appeared to be involved in the wreck.

A vehicle with a smashed front end and a pickup truck had to be towed off of the bridge.

The pickup truck was sitting sideways on the road.

Part of another vehicle’s bumper was also detached and resting on the ground and a separate SUV had a large dent in its passenger side door.

Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police to try to learn more and is waiting to hear back.

