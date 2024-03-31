Pittsburgh man arrested in Ohio human trafficking task force investigation, police say

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in a human trafficking investigation in Ohio.

According to the East Palestine Police Department, Wesley Theberge, 29, was arrested Friday during a Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force undercover operation.

Upon his arrest, police say they obtained a search warrant for the electronic devices Theberge had with him and found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Theberge is being held in the Columbiana County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing. Online court records show he’s charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

