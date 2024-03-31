$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A Powerball ticket bought in Pennsylvania won a second-tier prize during Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a single ticket purchased in the state matched five of five numbers but not the Powerball, winning $1 million. Three other tickets sold in Illinois, Louisiana and Michigan also won the second-tier prize, according to Powerball’s draw results.

Saturday’s numbers for the grand prize worth $935 million were 12-13-33-50-52 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

For the 38th consecutive drawing, no one won the jackpot — so the grand prize inched closer to $1 billion.

A couple of other Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania took home notable prizes. Two players matched four of five numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each. A ticket with Double Play was one of three tickets nationwide to win $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

