At least 2 injured after crash in Sewickley, part of Route 65 closed

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — At least 2 people have been taken to a hospital after a crash in Sewickley.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) and Broad Street at around 7:38 p.m.

Both lanes of Route 65 are closed in the area of the crash.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group