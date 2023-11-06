At least 2 injured after crash in Sewickley, part of Route 65 closed

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — At least 2 people have been taken to a hospital after a crash in Sewickley.
Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) and Broad Street at around 7:38 p.m.
Both lanes of Route 65 are closed in the area of the crash.
Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
