1,600 homes in Westmoreland County under precautionary boil advisory

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1,600 households in Westmoreland County are under a precautionary boil advisory because of a water main break that increased the risk of microbial contamination.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) said because of the break, there was a loss of positive water pressure — which can allow contaminants to enter the distribution system and increase the risk of water containing disease-causing organisms. The break was along the transmission line from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.

Those impacted by the break are in Ligonier Borough, Laurel Mountain Borough, and portions of Ligonier and Fairfield townships.

While under the advisory, all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. This should be done for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Households under this advisory are also asked to take steps to conserve water. MAWC suggests saving water by doing things like turning the faucet off while brushing teeth, taking short showers, recycling water to use for plants and limiting the use of hoses.

Those impacted have access to a water buffalo and limited supplies of bottled water at Ligonier Borough Municipal Garage at 301 Bunger St., Ligonier.

See a map of the impacted areas below.

Ligonier TWP boil advisory map

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group