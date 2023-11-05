Several Christmas-themed pop-up bars open soon in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is already beginning to transform into a holiday wonderland, with events starting throughout November.

One of the many festive places people can go throughout the holiday season is themed pop-up bars. Some of those pop-ups have already announced some details for their seasonal runs.

The Miracle bar on Sixth Street just announced on Sunday that it’s “almost tinsel time” for them. The retro Christmas-themed pop-up opens on Nov. 18 during Light Up Night.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Light Up Night 2023: Your complete guide to kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh

That’s not the only themed bar by the creators of Miracle in Pittsburgh this year. They’re also opening Sippin Santa, located between The Capital Grill and McCormick & Schmick’s on Wood Street, on Nov. 24. This tiki bar flips the traditional holiday decor on its head, with surfing Santa, palm trees decked in ornaments and hibiscus garlands.

One other pop-up has announced its plans to deck the halls in all things Christmas glory during the holiday season. Tipsy Elf is a ticketed pop-up bar also opening on Nov. 24. The bar promises to be overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit — from its over-the-top decor to its festive drinks. Each ticket gives patrons 90 minutes inside the bar and a themed drink. There are family-friendly sessions available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group