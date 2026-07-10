License to carry a firearm satellite event to be held in Glassport this weekend

GLASSPORT, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting another license to carry a firearm satellite event.

This one will take place on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Glassport Borough Building at 12 Monongahela Avenue.

Visitors can either get a new license or renew their existing one.

Attendees must bring $20 in cash, a valid ID and a completed application.

The satellite events are part of Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ effort to make government services closer and easier for county residents.

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