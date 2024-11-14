Linkin Park coming to Pittsburgh during ‘From Zero World Tour’ next year

PITTSBURGH — Rock band Linkin Park will be stopping in Pittsburgh during their From Zero World Tour next year.

The band, known for songs “In the End,” “Numb” and “What I’ve Done,” will play PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 19, 2025.

Jean Dawson will also play as a special guest.

Pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground members go on sale on Nov. 18. General public tickets go on sale on Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

