Linkin Park coming to Pittsburgh during ‘From Zero World Tour’ next year

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Linkin Park "From Zero" Global Livestream BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on September 05, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music) (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music)

PITTSBURGH — Rock band Linkin Park will be stopping in Pittsburgh during their From Zero World Tour next year.

The band, known for songs “In the End,” “Numb” and “What I’ve Done,” will play PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 19, 2025.

Jean Dawson will also play as a special guest.

Pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground members go on sale on Nov. 18. General public tickets go on sale on Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

