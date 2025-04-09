Frustrations grow as Pennsylvania residents struggle to get real IDs at local DMV

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — PennDOT is adding Monday hours for the next month to help alleviate long wait times due to the Real ID enforcement deadline approaching.

At the Bridgeville Driver’s License Center on Wednesday, frustrations were high with four-hour wait times and many people being turned away for not having the proper documents.

“Is a mad house. It’s complete chaos,” said Nikki Williams, who drove from Washington. “Set aside at least four hours. Get it done as soon as you can, if you’re flying in May, you have to have to get it done.”

May 7 is when enforcement begins at airports domestically and in government buildings. You can also use a passport or military ID.

“My wife was downtown this morning at 8 a.m. to get all the paperwork she needed. We come all the way out here, she’s in line for four hours, she gets up to the lady and the lady says this marriage license is no good because it doesn’t have an embossed seal,” said Rick Miles.

Frustrations were high outside the center as people who waited all four hours left empty-handed.

“It’s like you’re like a herd of cattle! Nowhere to go to the bathroom, nowhere to sit, I haven’t sat at all!” said Renee Miles. “And every single person got up there and didn’t have the right stuff.”

We met a woman who had all the proper documents, including a birth certificate that was embossed, but it was her hospital original, and they turned her away after a four-hour wait.

Other people waited to get a license plate only to discover they don’t have those here.

“They go in there and stand in line for 2.5 hours and then they’re really frustrated by the time they come out,” said Rick Diemert of Tags and Title Transfer.

“You see the madness over there. 3000 people come into the Driver’s License Center a month from out of state and they do not issue plates.”

