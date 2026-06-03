Local apiary removes swarm of 15,000 honeybees found during stage setup at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Crews setting up for the Morgan Wallen concerts at Acrisure Stadium were shocked when they found a swarm of honeybees on Tuesday!

Fine Family Apiary, a family-owned apiary in the South Hills, was called in to help “the dire straits” situation.

The removal effort was said to be no small feat. Fine Family Apiary says the swarm weighed up to 5 pounds and numbered about 15,000 bees.

It took time and patience, but the bees were removed without harm.

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