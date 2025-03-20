Local gun store prepares to beef up security after burglary

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a burglary inside the Keystone Shooting Center in Marshall Township early Monday morning. The general manager said three individuals broke in by using a hammer to smash the front window and stole several guns off the wall and in a display case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Numerous guns’ stolen from Allegheny County gun store, ATF confirms

“They were in the store in a matter of minutes, under three minutes. Then drove off [in], what I’m being told was apparently a stolen car, said Kirk Radziukinas, Keystone Shooting Center General Manager.

The store’s alarm system went off, but the thieves got away before police arrived.

“They were very quick. They got in and out fast and it was before police could get here. It was kind of shocking to know they have this level of sophistication to kind of beat the system, ‘said Radziukinas.

Northern Regional Police Chief Bryan DeWick said they are working with ATF on this investigation. He said about 25 guns were stolen and some of them have been recovered. The chief believes two people have been arrested who had those guns. Police also recovered the car used in this burglary.

In the meantime, the store is beefing up security, upgrading cameras, alarms and windows.

“We are going to do some construction on our window structures to make sure they are much more difficult to get through,” said Radziukinas.

ATF is also investigating similar gun store burglaries from earlier this year, in Bethel Park, Youngstown, Ohio and Mercer County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Group of kids responsible for stealing guns from Bethel Park shop, sources say; 2 in police custody

Investigators believe the one in Bethel Park and Ohio were committed by the same group of teens. State police said it’s possible the Mercer County one is connected too. The general manager said this needs to stop.

“Law enforcement seems to be doing their part they know who they are picking them up and arresting them but apparently they are turning around and being put right back into the street again that’s very frustrating,” said Radziukinas.

The general manager said they are looking at options of having security monitor the cameras after hours and possibly have a security guard here at the store.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group