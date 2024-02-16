Local middle school students accused of saying disturbing racial slurs to basketball teammate

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 learned some Seneca Valley middle school students made some very disturbing comments, including racial slurs, toward a 12-year-old student who attends Ehrman Crest. The student’s parents said this is unacceptable and they want the school district to take action.

“When I found out, I felt a pit in my stomach. I was just shocked,” said Amanda Razzano-Latham.

Channel 11 sat down with Amanda and Kevion Latham. Their 12-year-old son is part of the Seneca Valley basketball youth community league. It’s not affiliated with the district but is endorsed by it.

The team had a scrimmage on Wednesday but their son was unable to go and told his teammates in a group chat. However during that text exchange, the parents said the teammates sent disturbing racial slurs to their son.

“I can’t believe my poor son is being shredded,” said Razzano-Latham. “This is a group exchange, and nobody is standing up for him and I knew it would impact him.”

The team has a few games left in the season, but the basketball coach cancelled the rest of their season as a punishment.

“The boys need to know the severity of what they are saying I know they are young but we still need to teach them you cant say these things,” said Joshua Plunkard, basketball coach.

The coach said they want to make this a teaching moment. He’s working with school leaders and together they plan to meet with all the players and their parents to address this serious matter.

“I think it’s important for us to shed light on the circumstance and just a call to action,” said Kevion Latham. “More of us just have to be more open minded of different races and cultures.”

The school district said the kids involved are sixth grade students. The district is also providing the team with educational resources. The student’s parents hope to see more action from the school.

“Until I see a list of actions that I could hold them accountable to completing. I’m just unaffected by what they are saying,” said Razzano-Latham.

The Seneca Valley School District said they denounce any form of racism, bullying or discrimination and understand that providing an inclusive and respectful environment is important.

