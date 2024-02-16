Local

Transformer catches on fire outside local school

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An electrical transformer caught on fire outside a school in the Woodland Hills School District.

Firefighters were called to the Wilkins STEAM Academy on Churchill Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The transformer on the sidewalk of the school was fully engulfed in flames.

Smoke from the transformer had made its way through conduit and piping and into the school, but there was no visible fire in the school, the fire department said.

Firefighters used a large fan to help ventilate the smoke from the building.

No school was scheduled for Friday or Monday for students in the Woodland Hills School District.

