Cold temperatures Friday with snow expected tonight

PITTSBURGH — Grab the winter coat as you head out Friday with temperatures below freezing everywhere. Highs will not make it out of the 30s with any peeks of morning or midday sun replaced by clouds for the afternoon.

Snow showers will move in by dinner-time Friday with steady snow expected this evening through about midnight or 1 a.m. This will be a powdery snow, which means it will not have trouble sticking. Trends in the last 24 hours have been for a more northern track, putting 2-4″ amounts into Pittsburgh with 6″ or higher expected southeast into the ridges.

Steady snow will transition to snow showers overnight and Saturday. Highs on Saturday will barely make it out of the 20s with wind gusts over 25 mph at times.

Temperatures bounce back again next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

