Local Starbucks employees vote to unionize

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A local Starbucks is among more than two dozen stores across the country that recently voted to unionize.

The Forbes & Shady Starbucks store voted to join Starbucks Workers United on Thursday evening. Baristas at Pittsburgh’s Sixth Street store voted unanimously for a union last month.

To date, 10,000 workers at more than 425 stores nationwide have unionized with Starbucks Workers United, according to a news release.

The Forbes & Shady store is the 29th Starbucks in the state and 11th in Pittsburgh to join Starbucks Workers United.

