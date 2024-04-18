ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating human remains found in Aliquippa.
The investigation is happening on 5th Avenue.
This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available and watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m for the latest.
Sources told Channel 11 the tip about the remains came from a jail house inmate.
