Log truck rollover shuts down Route 8 in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A major road is closed in Butler County because of a log truck rollover.

Butler County 911 officials were told about a logging truck rollover at 11:30 a.m. Per the Herman Volunteer Fire Company, large logs have rolled across both lanes of travel.

Channel 11 Traffic Reporter Trisha Pittman says as a result, Route 8 is closed in both directions between Evans Road and Route 422.

Our partners at Butler Radio report the truck driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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