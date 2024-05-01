Mammograms should start at 40 to address rising breast cancer rates, new guideline says

There are new recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, saying a women at average risk for breast cancer should get a mammogram every year starting at 40 years old, instead of 50, and continuing through age 74.

The rate of breast cancer among women ages 40 to 49 increased 2% per year, on average, from 2015 to 2019, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The new guidelines are more consistent with the ones set up by the American Cancer Society.

At Allegheny Health Network North Fayette, walk-in mammogram appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays through June 14.

