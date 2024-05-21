Pickup truck crashes through roof of Butler County jewelry store, driver flown to hospital

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed through the roof of a jewelry store in Center Township, Butler County, on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Golden Dreams jewelry store in the 1600 block of N Main Street Extension just before 9 p.m.

The pickup truck was heading south on Sunset Drive when it came off the hillside, crashed through a shed and into the building upside down, according to fire chief Michael Plfugh.

The man driving the truck was flown to a local hospital. We’re working to get an update on his condition.

A two-inch gas line was ruptured inside the store. It was shut off by responding crews.

Channel 11 spoke to one of Golden Dreams’ co-owners after the crash. The business is owned by a husband and wife, who were about to retire. They said they’re not sure if they’ll reopen the store.

