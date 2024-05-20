39 PPS schools to learn remotely Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools students at 39 facilities will learn remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday because of high temperatures in the forecast.

Teachers will give live lessons on Microsoft Teams.

The following schools will learn remotely:

Allderdice, Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8), Banksville, Beechwood, Brookline, Carrick, Chartiers, Clayton, Colfax, Concord, Crescent, Dilworth, Fulton, Grandview, Greenfield, Liberty, Lincoln, Linden, Manchester, Mifflin, Miller, Montessori, Morrow (Intermediate and Primary buildings), Northview Heights Early Childhood Center, Perry (including OCA Satellite Site), Phillips, Roosevelt Primary, Schiller, Science and Technology, Spring Garden, Spring Hill, Sterrett, Student Achievement Center, Weil, Westinghouse, Westwood, Whittler, Woolslair.

Grab-and-go meal services will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

West: Pittsburgh Chartiers, Pittsburgh Westwood

North: Pittsburgh Morrow Intermediate Campus, Pittsburgh Perry, Northview Heights Early Childhood Center

East: Pittsburgh Arsenal, Pittsburgh Colfax, Pittsburgh Fulton, Pittsburgh Greenfield, Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center

Hill District: Pittsburgh Miller

South: Pittsburgh Brookline, Pittsburgh Concord, Pittsburgh Grandview, Pittsburgh Phillips, and Pittsburgh Roosevelt Primary Campus

