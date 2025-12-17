Man accused of robbing Westmoreland County convenience store with hammer after purchases declined

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of robbing a Westmoreland County convenience store with a hammer after several attempted purchases were declined.

Court documents obtained by Channel 11 show police were called to Par Mar Convenience Store in Hempfield Township at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The caller told police a man had come in and said, “Give me all the money in the register,” while holding a claw hammer.

The man allegedly climbed onto the counter, and the caller gave him about $300 from the register, as well as $20 in fuel.

The caller said the man had come into the store earlier and tried to make three separate purchases using cards that were declined.

Police viewed the attempted purchases on surveillance video and saw the man drop a card in front of the register.

They then found a Pennsylvania EBT card with the name Matthew Shashura on a shelf, records say. Police identified Shashura as the person seen in surveillance video of the incident.

Online court records show Shashura is charged with three counts of robbery and related offenses.

Shashura is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. Bail has been set at $100,000.

