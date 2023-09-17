Man arrested after allegedly firing shot during argument in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he fired a shot during an argument in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were flagged down by a man around the 1500 block of East Carson Street at around 2:30 a.m.

The male told police he say a woman being followed by a man with a gun on Roland Way.

Police said the officers went to Roland Way and saw a man and woman arguing. The man raised his arm in the air and fired once with a handgun.

According to police, the officers gave the man, identified as Ricco Tate, 23, from McKees Rocks, verbal commands to drop the gun. He didn’t initially respond but eventually complied and put his hands up.

Tate was taken into custody and his handgun was recovered.

Tate is charged with terroristic threats/discharging firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group