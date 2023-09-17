Woman dead after crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in North Versailles.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Lincoln Highway at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a Buick Verano hit a Subaru Impreza.

The woman driving the Subaru was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver of the Buick was treated for injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group