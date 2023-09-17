NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a recycling plant in Neville Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the fire started at around 8:41 p.m. on Saturday.

PHOTOS >>> Emergency crews battle fire at recycling plant in Neville Township

The fire was burning at Metalico Pittsburgh on Grand Avenue.

Channel 11 observed firefighters pouring water onto a large stack of crushed vehicles.

Cranes are also being used to move scrap around the scene as crews fight the flames.

Investigators say there are no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group