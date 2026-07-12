Man arrested, charged with statutory sexual assault in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged with statutory sexual assault in Butler County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, William Leach, 22, is charged with interference with custody of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors and multiple charges of statutory sexual assault.

PSP says that on July 6 Leach went to Jefferson Township to see a 15-year-old girl.

He waited until the victim’s mother left for work and then he went inside the home.

Leach began engaging in sexual acts with the victim throughout the day. He hid under the bed when family and friends came to the home.

Leach waited until everyone in the house was asleep. He then took the victim out to walk around Saxonburg to smoke marijuana.

PSP was told that Leach provided alcohol and marijuana to the juvenile.

The victim’s mother realized that the juvenile wasn’t home around 1 a.m.

The victim went home and Leach ran into the woods. He left knives, razor blades and drug paraphernalia behind.

Leach told the victim that if she told anyone he would kill her and her entire family.

Police attempted to find Leach but were not successful.

The victim’s parent saw Leach standing the backyard of the home and called police again.

PSP came to the home and saw Leach standing in the backyard. Troopers chased him and did not catch him.

An extensive search was conducted but Leach was not found.

A warrant was issued and then Leach was found and taken into custody.

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