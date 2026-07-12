Man dies at hospital after stabbing in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Turtle Creek Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 8:10 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Stewart Street for a reported stabbing.

When first responders got to the area they found a man that had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Reswan Morgan, 42.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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