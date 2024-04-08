Man charged after attacking Tequila Cowboy employee with empty beer bottle, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after police say he attacked an employee at a North Shore bar Saturday night.

Owen Peiffer, 23, from Pittsburgh, now faces a felony charge of aggravated assault after the attack.

Owen Peiffer

According to the criminal complaint, it was late Saturday night when the employee, who works as a barback, was going from one bar to another and bumped into Peiffer. The two then began arguing.

At that point, court documents say Peiffer grabbed an empty beer bottle and broke it over the head of the barback, cutting his forehead.

Employees pinned Peiffer to the ground until an off-duty police officer working detail at the bar cuffed him.

He was then taken into custody.

Peiffer will be in court on April 18 for his preliminary hearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group