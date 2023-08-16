Man charged after throwing rock into glass door of Pittsburgh homeless shelter

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges for damaging a homeless shelter in downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies were outside the municipal court around 10 p.m. when they heard yelling and glass breaking. An officer saw someone throwing a rock at the glass door to the homeless shelter on 2nd Avenue.

Officers took a man identified as Willie Jenkins II, 50, into custody. The sheriff’s office says Jenkins was verbally abusive to deputies, jail guards and medical staff.

Authorities learned Jenkins had become agitated because he was banned from the shelter for 24 hours for “behavioral issues.”

Jenkins was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

