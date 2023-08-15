Local

What happened to Rachael DelTondo? Channel 11 has exclusive new details on the case

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — For the last five years, the biggest question swirling through Aliquippa has been — who killed Rachael DelTondo?

>>>Timeline of Rachael DelTondo murder investigation

She was the school teacher who was murdered in her parents’ driveway on Mother’s Day 2018.

For the first time, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier is naming a prime suspect.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca has the exclusive new details that the DA is hopeful will cause a break in the case -- on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plum Borough manager, community development director killed in house explosion
  • Owner of GoodFellas Restaurant in critical condition after being badly beaten during robbery
  • Homeowners had ‘hot water tank issues’ before Plum house explosion, officials say
  • VIDEO: Family of Oakmont teacher detained in Russia still fighting to bring him home 2 years later
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read