Man charged with DUI in deadly Jefferson Hills motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A man is accused of driving under the influence in a deadly motorcycle crash in Jefferson Hills back in March.

William Haughey, Jr., 42, is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The crash in the 200 block of Scotia Hollow Road killed 69-year-old John Wobrak.

According to the criminal complaint, Haughey was driving under the influence and speeding. It says his Jeep hit Wobrak’s motorcycle head-on.

Police say Haughey left a nearby bar minutes before the crash.

