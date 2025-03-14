One person dead in Jefferson Hills motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Jefferson Hills.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Scotia Hollow Road.

Accident reconstruction crews and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner have been called to the scene.

The road remains closed in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

